HP’s Pavilion Desktop sports a Ryzen 7 4700U with integrated Radeon graphics, more at $731

Amazon is offering the HP Pavilion Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB for $731.01 shipped. Down from $849, today’s deal is within $1.50 of its all-time low at Amazon and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Normally, AMD processors require a secondary GPU card to function, as there aren’t integrated graphics. That’s not the easiest thing to find right now due to a GPU shortage, so this computer uses a Ryzen 7 4700U CPU which also features built-in Radeon graphics. This is great if you’re wanting to start gaming without spending thousands on a custom desktop. While the Ryzen 7 4700U won’t game at the highest graphics, it’ll handle most titles at 1080p fairly decently. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop is a great alternative. Packing the Ryzen 3 3200U with Vega 3 graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, this laptop easily will handle most basic tasks like email, Facebook, and YouTube watching. Just keep in mind that it won’t handle gaming all that well. However, at $419, you’ll save around $300 from the desktop above and gain the ability to use this computer on-the-go.

Prefer macOS? Today, we found Apple’s powerful M1 MacBook Air on sale at up to $149 off. This laptop features Apple’s all-new M1 processor, which is built in-house by the brand. Don’t just take Apple’s word for it though, I’ve used the M1 MacBook Air and it’s quite amazing. For those who need a powerful laptop, this is a great choice if you’re in Apple’s ecosystem.

More on the HP Pavilion Desktop:

Work and play are made easy with the performance power and technology of the HP Pavilion Desktop PC.

Brushed silver polished PC fits easily into any space. A USB wired keyboard and mouse combo are included

Content creation becomes faster than ever with an AMD Ryzen7 4700G Processor* and AMD Radeon Graphics**

For all of your gaming, movies, and entertainment needs, graphics by AMD Radeon

