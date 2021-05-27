New Amazon lows take up to $60 off Apple Watch SE models

Amazon is currently taking up to $60 off a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the 44mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Loop Band at $309. Down from the usual $359 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $26 and marking a new all-time low.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Shipping is currently delayed. Head below for more.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

