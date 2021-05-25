FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy clears our Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $149 off

-
$650 $149 off

Best Buy is currently offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at $149 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $46 and marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But if you can get away with an iPadOS experience that isn’t quite as pro, we saw a series of new all-time lows go live on the latest iPad Air earlier this week. Bringing down prices to as low as $550, you’ll be able to save on entry-level models alongside Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations and more at up to $79 off. Then go check out the prices that went live this morning on the official Smart Folios from $63.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

Best iPad Deals

