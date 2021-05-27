FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $159 scores you HP’s 11-inch Chromebook at a new all-time low (Save 28%)

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159 shipped. Normally fetching $220, you’re looking at 28% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Equipped with an 11.6-inch display, HP’s Chromebook is perfect for browsing the web and getting some light work done away from the desk. This is a perfect machine for the kids to tackle any upcoming summer work or get ready for the fall school year. Other notable features include 32GB of storage, all-day battery life, and both USB-C and USB-A inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more.

Clocking in at 11-inches, the featured Chromebook is a pretty notable machine for bringing to class for taking notes or just browsing the web from the couch. So put your savings to work to keep your machine protected while not in use by slipping it into this well-reviewed laptop sleeve at $8. With plenty of savings from the lead deal, you’ll be able to bring this into the mix without spending too much extra while still cashing in on the peace of mind. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 29,000 customers.

But if you’re just looking for a content consumption machine, we recently took a hands-on look at the all-new Amazon Kindle Fire HD 10 and found it to be a compelling option for just that. While not quite the productivity machine that Amazon notes, it’ll still handle getting some work done thanks to a 10.1-inch display and newly-added multitasking features.

HP Chromebook 11 features:

Take this light and durable HP laptop with you anywhere. It travels well and has a long battery life, so you can stay connected without having to search for an outlet. Switch between gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done. The powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display can handle it all. Enjoy the seamless simplicity that comes with Google Chrome and Android apps, all integrated into one laptop; It’s fast, simple, and secure

