Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell brings video calling, 1080p feeds, more at new low from $130

HSN is offering the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell for $149.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 tag, this $50 savings matches the 2021 low, and first time HSN shoppers can use code HSN2021 to bring the price to an all-time low of $129.99. Bringing 180-degrees of 1080p quality video, Arlo’s Wireless Video Doorbell adds a wide array of protective features to your smart home set-up. Between the smart motion detection alerts and night vision, you can easily deter and track porch pirates or suspicious activity. Plus, you can choose between simple two-way audio or a complete videocall to answer your front door from anywhere, with Alexa and Assistant compatibility. Rated 5/5 stars. See below for more.

eufy via Amazon also offers a highly-rated wire-free video doorbell with 1080p video, AI human detection so you’re never bothered by strays and pets, and a wireless chime for $100 shipped. If you can live without the premium videocall feature, this smart video doorbell can still bring 120 days of uninterrupted video on a single charge, with two-way audio and Alexa and Assistant connectivity for up to $50 off what you’d pay for our lead deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,300 customers.

If you’re looking to start building up your own smart home ecosystem, these Govee mini smart plugs are a surefire way to start. You can set schedules and timers, or flip on all your personal electronics via your smartphone, Alexa, and Assistant-enabled devices, and right now you can score a four-pack for just $11.50. Or you can add HomeKit compatibility to all your outdoor appliances with the meross Outdoor Smart Plug for $23. Then, head on over to our smart home guide for even more ways to upgrade and save.

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell features:

See more at your door. See a person from head to toe or a package on the ground with 180-degree view. Get a clearer picture with detailed HD with HDR video ensuring you can see even in low light or bright conditions. Connects directly to Wi-Fi without the clutter of extra gear. Wire-free and weather-resistant to deliver fast, easy installation and flexibility to get the perfect camera view.

