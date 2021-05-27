FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross HomeKit Dual Plug now $23 (Reg. $31)

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $31 $23

Milesi Home (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $8 on-page coupon. Regularly $31 or so, today’s offer is nearly 28% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Alongside its IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets, this is a great way to automate your outdoor lighting this summer, never mind the multitude of other uses that it will come in handy for all year round. Each socket can be controlled independently from your smartphone with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings support. Reap energy savings benefits all summer by creating schedules and timers with optional “sunrise and sunset settings.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A more affordable way to bring smart outlet control to the backyard is with the BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet at $18 after you clip the on-page coupon. This one is only $5 less and doesn’t have HomeKit support, but it will provide much of the same functionality otherwise and includes a third socket. Rated 4+ stars from 6,800 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to visit yesterday’s indoor smart plug roundup for options starting from $22.50 on this 4-pack of smartphone-controlled outlets (you’ll also find some Meross HomeKit options on sale there). This offer on Legrand’s dimmable HomeKit smart plug is still live as well as Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit model and you’ll find even more in our smart home deal hub

More on the meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug:

  • Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.
  • Remote and Voice Control: Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or above), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. 

