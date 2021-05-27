Score a 4-pack of hub-free Govee Mini Smart Plugs for just $11.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its Smart Plug Mini Wi-Fi Outlets for $11.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page 50% coupon. Regularly as much as $30 and more recently dropping down to $23, today’s offer is at least 50% of the going rate and the lowest we can find. It also among the most affordable, highly-rated 4-packs we can find. With no hub-required, you can immediately add these to your setup for full Wi-Fi-based (2.4GHz only) smartphone-control over just about anything they are connected to. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support is in place via compatible device alongside the ability to set timers or manage multiple plugs as one in scenes for convenience and to save on beverly bills. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more reliable brand with a 4-pack of highly-rated smart plugs for less than $11.50 Prime shipped. But if you don’t need four of them, the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini is a solid option with a very sillier feature set and a lighter price tag. The overall value here obviously isn’t as good, but it is less out of pocket up front and you’re still scoring a smart plug from a reliable company.

More on the Govee Smart Plug Mini:

Control from Anywhere: With the Govee Home app, you can manage your home appliances from anywhere with stable WiFi (only 2.4GHz supported).

Smart Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, control your home devices using simple voice commands.

Set Automated Timers: Create customized timers and schedules to power your electronic appliances on/off automatically for helping save energy and money.

Scene Function: Manage multiple smart plugs simultaneously. With a single touch of a button, you can control all your devices at the same time.

