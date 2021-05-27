FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 8T sees Memorial Day discount to new low of $569 (Save $180)

Reg. $749 $569

OnePlus currently offers its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $569 shipped with a bundled case. Down from the typical $749 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $180 in savings, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. Taking a more budget-friendly approach, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes and around back you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 180 customers and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review. More details below.

Those looking for a more affordable way to get in the Android game will find the OnePlus Nord N10 to be a notable alternative at $300. Delivering a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, this smartphone arrives with 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and a four-camera system around back centered around a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 355 customers.

Those who would rather bring home the latest and greatest from Samsung are also in luck, as ahead of Memorial Day we’re also seeing some notable discounts on Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones. With some of the best prices to date, you’ll be able to save up to $200 on the recent handsets. But then don’t forget to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

