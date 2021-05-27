Synology’s 4-Bay DS418 NAS kickstarts your Plex setup at $315, the best price this year

Amazon is currently offering the Synology 4-Bay DS418 NAS for $314.99 shipped. Down from the usual $360 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve tracked this year and amounts to $55 in savings. Delivering four hard drive bays with support for up to 64TB of total storage, the Synology DS418 is ideal for everything from routine backups to running Plex thanks to 4K hardware transcoding capabilities. Its pair of Ethernet ports allow for up to 226MB/s transfer speeds with support for Synology’s popular DiskStation operating system rounding out the package. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those just getting started with always-on storage, going with the highly-rated Synology DS220j at $170 might be a better option. You’re notably stepping down to a single hard drive bay, but will make out for less than the lead deal. I’ve been using one of these exclusively for backups over the past few months and have been impressed with the performance.

Otherwise, be sure to check out our feature that details all of the gear in my current homelab. With over 80TB of storage and a pair of Synology units for running Plex, this is bound to offer some insight into how you can configure either of the aforementioned NAS.

Synology 4-Bay DS418 NAS features:

Synology DS418 offers massive storage capacity that makes it easy to create your own private cloud and maintain complete control over your data. Boost work productivity with enhanced collaboration tools and further protect your data with robust backup solutions. Powered by a brand new 64-bit quad-core processor, DS418 delivers excellent data transfer speed and 10-bit 4K H.265 video transcoding on the fly.

