FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Synology’s 4-Bay DS418 NAS kickstarts your Plex setup at $315, the best price this year

-
AmazonSynology
Reg. $370 $315

Amazon is currently offering the Synology 4-Bay DS418 NAS for $314.99 shipped. Down from the usual $360 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve tracked this year and amounts to $55 in savings. Delivering four hard drive bays with support for up to 64TB of total storage, the Synology DS418 is ideal for everything from routine backups to running Plex thanks to 4K hardware transcoding capabilities. Its pair of Ethernet ports allow for up to 226MB/s transfer speeds with support for Synology’s popular DiskStation operating system rounding out the package. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those just getting started with always-on storage, going with the highly-rated Synology DS220j at $170 might be a better option. You’re notably stepping down to a single hard drive bay, but will make out for less than the lead deal. I’ve been using one of these exclusively for backups over the past few months and have been impressed with the performance.

Otherwise, be sure to check out our feature that details all of the gear in my current homelab. With over 80TB of storage and a pair of Synology units for running Plex, this is bound to offer some insight into how you can configure either of the aforementioned NAS.

Synology 4-Bay DS418 NAS features:

Synology DS418 offers massive storage capacity that makes it easy to create your own private cloud and maintain complete control over your data. Boost work productivity with enhanced collaboration tools and further protect your data with robust backup solutions. Powered by a brand new 64-bit quad-core processor, DS418 delivers excellent data transfer speed and 10-bit 4K H.265 video transcoding on the fly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Synology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool fa...
Score a 4-pack of hub-free Govee Mini Smart Plugs for j...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C $...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ...
Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories ma...
Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross ...
Yummly iOS/Android Smart Meat Thermometer + magnetic do...
Klipsch’s latest T5 II Sport Earbuds pack a rugge...
Show More Comments

Related

Seagate shuts down NAS remote access – here are the best alternatives: Synology, WD, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

Finally build out your home storage server with TerraMaster’s 4-bay NAS at just $150 (Reg. $200)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $150

Build a networked Time Machine backup or Plex server with TerraMaster’s 2-bay NAS at $120

$120 Learn More

Synology expands RackStation lineup with three new AMD Ryzen-powered NAS

Learn More

Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER battery-powered lawn equipment at up to $90 off, more

Learn More
New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More
41% off

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool falls to $12.50, more from $5.50 (Up to 41% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 35%

Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell brings video calling, 1080p feeds, more at new low from $130

From $130 Learn More