Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p feeds at $135

$135

Eve’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting its Eve Cam 1080p Security Camera to $134.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $15 in savings with today’s offer coming within $3 of our previous mention to mark the second-best price of the year. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. Over 440 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without HomeKit support stand to save quite a bit of cash, as the popular Wyzw Cam v3 is currently going for $33 at Amazon instead. This alternative still arrives with plenty of smarts, just trading in the Siri integration for Alexa and Assistant connectivity. That’s on top of motion alerts and other notable features, on top of its 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,800 customers.

But if it’s package deliveries and other outdoor happenings you’re looking to capture, be sure to check out the ongoing discount we spotted on Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell. While you’ll be ditching HomeKit support, this one does deliver 1080p feeds alongside a battery-powered design for $130.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

