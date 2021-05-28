Bring HomeKit to the front door with Kwikset’s Premise Smart Lock at $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen HomeKit Smart Lock for $159.99 shipped. Having dropped from $200, you’re not only looking at 20% in savings, but also the first major price cut of 2021 and the lowest price in nearly a year. Kwikset’s Premis smart lock expands your HomeKit setup with a Bluetooth design and integrated touchscreen display. So whether you’re looking to rely on Siri, your smartphone, or using a passcode, this offering will make it easy to ditch keys from your everyday carry. This model also comes in a Venetian Bronze style, which is bound to pair well with most doors. Over 910 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit-enabled deadbolt for this price, but if you can live without Siri integration, August’s Smart Lock at $127 is worth considering instead. Going with this option means you’ll make out for less than the lead deal, but those savings do come from forfeiting the built-in display, as well.

Continue bringing some smart home tech to the front door by checking out the ongoing discount we spotted on Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell. This one doesn’t deliver the same integration with your Siri setup, but it does deliver 1080p feeds alongside a battery-powered design for $130.

Kwikset Premis HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Premis is a touchscreen smart lock that works with Apple HomeKit. It is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt. You can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry using Siri voice commands, the Premis App, or with your personalized code. It features patented SecureScreen technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen. Premis is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries.

