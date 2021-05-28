After all of the other Memorial Day sales going live this week, Best Buy is heading into the long weekend with a collection of discounts of its own. Kicking off the annual holiday sale, you’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything with Amazon getting in on the savings to match many of the deals. With offers on the latest Macs and Apple gear to massive TVs, Chromebooks, and more, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale event.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale goes live!

Headlining all of the discounts is Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Down from its usual $1,299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and is a new all-time low on the entry-level configuration.

Equipped with the upgraded 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale highlights:

But then after you’ve shopped all of the other offers from Best Buy, don’t forget that there are still plenty of other ways to save ahead of Memorial Day.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

