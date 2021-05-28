FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skip the barber shop, these hair trimmer kits are up to 33% off starting at $31

-
AmazonHome GoodsLiMURAL
Save 33% From $31

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Limural (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 33% off a selection of hair trimming kits. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the cordless T-Blade Trimmer Kit at $50.39. Normally selling for $67, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first discounts across the board and a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’ve been thinking its time to give yourself a bit of a trim, this cordless kit is ready to put off that trip to the barber shop. Alongside the main hair clippers, you’re also getting a miniature model that’s ideal for those harder to reach areas or wherever some extra precision would be helpful. That’s alongside a variety of accessories to complete the package. Over 6,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the lead deal seems a bit too much for your more basic needs, don’t forget to check out all of the other discounts in today’s Gold Box. With as much as 33% in savings across some more affordable models, there are additional kits to have you looking your best starting at $31.

Then to complete your makeover, head over to our fashion guide. With a collection of discounts now going live ahead of Memorial Day, you’ll be able to polish your look with new footwear, apparel, and much more. So be sure to shop all of the discounts right here as we head into the holiday weekend.

Limural Cordless Trimmer Kit features:

Engaged With a powerful rotary motor and tightly knit teeth on the blade, the electric hair clippers make every single pass remove hair with no snagging or pulling, providing an effective haircut for you. Note: Before switching the hair clipper on, please peel the tape and take off the protective cover. And the K11S hair cipper need wearing a comb when use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

LiMURAL

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drin...
This stainless steel 4.3-qt. Bella Air Fryer is $50 of...
Add a three Kasa Dimmer Switches to your smart home for...
Cuisinart’s highly-rated 12-Cup Coffeemaker is do...
Nokia’s new budget-friendly 5.4 Android Smartphon...
Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon dis...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees $70 Memorial Day discounts fr...
Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $30...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Enjoy a haircut at home with this cordless trimming kit at a low of $28 shipped (40% off)

$28 Learn More

Green Deals: Mow your yard with a RYOBI 42-in. battery zero turn + bagging kit at $350 off, more

Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
$100 off

Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drink makers up to $100 off at Amazon

$320 Learn More
$50 off

This stainless steel 4.3-qt. Bella Air Fryer is $50 off for today only, now just $30 shipped

$30 Learn More
40% off

Express Long Weekend, Big Sale Event takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $75

Add a three Kasa Dimmer Switches to your smart home for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $75)

$50 Learn More

Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live: Save on latest Macs, iPads, and more

Learn More