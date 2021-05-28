Skip the barber shop, these hair trimmer kits are up to 33% off starting at $31

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Limural (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 33% off a selection of hair trimming kits. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the cordless T-Blade Trimmer Kit at $50.39. Normally selling for $67, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first discounts across the board and a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’ve been thinking its time to give yourself a bit of a trim, this cordless kit is ready to put off that trip to the barber shop. Alongside the main hair clippers, you’re also getting a miniature model that’s ideal for those harder to reach areas or wherever some extra precision would be helpful. That’s alongside a variety of accessories to complete the package. Over 6,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the lead deal seems a bit too much for your more basic needs, don’t forget to check out all of the other discounts in today’s Gold Box. With as much as 33% in savings across some more affordable models, there are additional kits to have you looking your best starting at $31.

Then to complete your makeover, head over to our fashion guide. With a collection of discounts now going live ahead of Memorial Day, you’ll be able to polish your look with new footwear, apparel, and much more. So be sure to shop all of the discounts right here as we head into the holiday weekend.

Limural Cordless Trimmer Kit features:

Engaged With a powerful rotary motor and tightly knit teeth on the blade, the electric hair clippers make every single pass remove hair with no snagging or pulling, providing an effective haircut for you. Note: Before switching the hair clipper on, please peel the tape and take off the protective cover. And the K11S hair cipper need wearing a comb when use.

