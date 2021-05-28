FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lululemon’s Father’s Day Gift Guide is live! Score ideas for the active dad from $38 shipped

The Lululemon Father’s Day Gift Guide is now live with stylish options. All of the fabrics in this guide were made for function as well as comfort. There are over 145 different items to choose from, and the guide is broken down into categories. So whether you’re looking for a golf gift, workout apparel (for your next Peloton ride), running styles, a casual item, or a piece under $50, there’s something in this guide for you. Plus, Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lululemon Father’s Day Gift Guide.

Plus, you’ll want to check out our latest post covering the Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Gift Guide here.

Lululemon Father’s Day golf gifts

If you have a dad that likes to play golf, Lululemon has phenomenal gift ideas. One of our top picks is the Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt. The material is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and infused with stretch for all-day comfort. I love the different color and pattern options as well. Pricing starts at $88 and this polo will easily become a wardrobe go-to.

Another standout style is the Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover 2.0. This pullover is great for working out, golf outings, or casual events alike. It can also be styled throughout any season, and the slim fit is very flattering. It can be paired with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike, and it has material that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric. It’s priced at $98 and available in several color options.

Best running styles

Does your dad like to run? If so, the Pace Breaker Shorts in 9 inches are a great gift for Father’s Day. The fabric is ultra-lightweight for a barely-there feel. They also have zippered pockets to store small essentials such as a key or wallet. The streamlined fit gives glutes and thighs breathing room, too. This style is priced at $68 and available in an array of fun color options.

Items Under $50

If you’re on a budget, no problem! The Days Shade Ball Cap is a great gift idea and will help to keep their faces covered this summer. The cap comes in a few different color options and the fabric is stretchy, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying. The interior mesh is also highly breathable and adjustable for a perfect fit. The cap is just $38 and highly rated from Lululemon customers.

