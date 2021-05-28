FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Are you Looney for Nike’s new Space Jam “Hare Force 1” sneakers?

-
Welcome to the Jam! With the long-awaited Space Jam sequel scheduled to premiere by mid-summer, pictures are surfacing on Nike’s plan to celebrate the 25-year revival. Revamping one its most iconic sneakers, Nike is releasing Bugs and Lola Bunny themed “Hare Force 1” lows. These unique kicks have already sent a shockwave through both collectors and fans of the cult film, with plenty of details still to come. So go ahead and slam the jump to find out everything we know about how to cop a pair for yourself, before it’s too late.

Nike drops Space Jam themed “Hare Force 1” lows

Yesterday, pictures began surfacing of Nike’s latest iteration on the classic Air Force 1 sneaker, and fans are going absolutely looney. Just in time to hype up the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, soon you’ll be able to take home a pair of kicks featuring two of cinema’s most recognizable court stars – and weirdly, Lebron didn’t even make the list.

Bugs and Lola Bunny can be found in all their Tune Squad glory stitched into the side of the new Nike “Hare Force 1s.” Running and jumping along the all-white upper, you’ll also find them tattooed fully on the tongue. The silhouette is left untouched, with only cosmetic changes being made this time around. True to the sense of team spirit, a Tune Squad sky blue can be found on the heel, sole, and Nike Swoosh.

Even though Nike is leaning into the collectible aspect, these sneakers are highly wearable. Much like the original film’s cult following, these shoes have remained beloved and recognizable through the years. For now, you’ll only find a select few pictures online to judge for yourself how well they’d fit into your own wardrobe. But you might want to decide soon – with Space Jam: A New Legacy set to release on July 16, it’s likely these kicks will hit the streets in the coming month or so, running direct from Nike for a cool $120.

9to5Toys’ take:

Nike has done a lot of things right with this release. The sneakers are sleek, a little whimsical, with enough design tweaks to make them unique but still recognizable. And down the line, I’m confident fans of both the shoe and the film are sure to be scouring online for a pair. (Though they might just be able to find one through Nike’s refurb program down the line.) Coming in at $120, it’ll only set you back $30 more than the original sneaker would, and less still than some of the colorized ’07 models, or the Air Force 1 Shadows. So whether you’re looking for an investment, or just a chic way to celebrate a classic part of your childhood, these kicks are great way to play it.

