FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Power your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone with this 3-in-1 Qi charger for $33 (Reg. $59)

-
Smartphone Accessories
Reg. $59 $33

With multiple mobile devices to charge every night, it’s easy for your nightstand to get cluttered with cables. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad offers a neat solution, powering your AirPods, your Apple Watch, and your smartphone at the same time. You can get it today for just $32.99 (Reg. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Even in the most organized home, plugging in two, three, or four devices every night is a chore. Cables tend to slip behind desks and nightstands, leaving you scrabbling around for the connector. In the morning, all the same cables have to be disconnected at speed.

The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad brings a bit of zen back to your overnight charging routine. At night, you simply place your devices on this low-profile accessory. It has a dedicated podium for your Apple Watch, a spot for your AirPods, and a larger area for your phone.

The 7W pad uses three coils to deliver power quickly and safely. It works with any Qi-enabled smartphone, with built-in protection against over-voltage and other faults. The pad itself measures under eight inches long and one inch thick. The footprint is small, but your devices stay safely in place. The sleek design looks great in any room, and the charger is light enough to take anywhere.

Order today for only $32.99 to get this useful upgrade and save 45% on the standard retail price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

LEGO’s 7,500-piece UCS Millennium Falcon sees rare di...
Turtle Beach Recon 500 Review: This simple headset soun...
ROCCAT’s Vulcan Pro Optical Keyboard sees rare di...
Grasp 200 miles of TV channels with 1byone’s 4K D...
Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50: Overco...
Protect your 11-inch iPad Pro for just $4.50 Prime ship...
Best ways to switch from Google Photos to a Synology NA...
This 90-inch TV mount is ready for the big screen, now ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 Apple Charging Station $31 (Save 50%), more

From $6 Learn More

Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging station declutters your Apple setup

Learn More
Review

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

Learn More
Save 48%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 100W USB-C Charger $28 (Save 30%), more

From $10 Learn More

New STM ChargeTree Swing refuels iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods with compact design

Order Now! Learn More
10% off

Belkin’s new MagSafe chargers see rare discounts from $36 in Verizon’s accessory sale

Rare savings Learn More
25% off

Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless + Qi charging, more at 25% off

$28+ Learn More
2021 low

LEGO’s 7,500-piece UCS Millennium Falcon sees rare discount to lowest price in years, more

$50 off Learn More