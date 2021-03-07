Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to $300 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 5 models, clearing out various styles with as much as $300 in savings attached. You’ll find everything from aluminum offerings to stainless steel variants, GPS + Cellular offerings, and more included in the sale. These are matching the Amazon all-time lows as well as our previous mentions.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Last week saw the introduction of an all-new Lunar Sport Apple Watch Strap from Nomad that enters with a sleek design. But if you’re after some more affordable ways to stylish your new Apple Watch, we’re still tracking a 3-pack of Nike-style sport bands for $8.50 alongside this official offerings at $30.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

