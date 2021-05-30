Amazon launches Echo Memorial Day sale with Alexa speakers and smart displays from $25

Amazon has launched its Memorial Day Echo speaker and smart display sale today, discounting nearly all of its popular Alexa-enabled smart home devices. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the latest fourth-generation Echo Dot with Clock for $44.99. Bundled with a free SENGLED smart bulb, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings from the usual price tag and matches the second-best price of the year

The All-new Echo Dot with Clock delivers refreshed, spherical design that packs an improved internal audio array and all of the Alexa features you’ll have come to know. Plus, this model also packs a built-in LED display for showcasing the time, alarms, and even temperature. Over 75,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, earning this #1 best-seller status. Head below for more from $25.

Other Echo Memorial Day discounts:

With a collection of Amazon’s Echo accessories on sale today, it can be a bit tough to sort through and find which of the discounts offers the best value for your space. That’s where our Echo buying guide comes into play, breaking down the pros of each offering to help you effectively kit out your smart home.

All-new Echo Dot with Clock features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!