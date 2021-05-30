FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Curved 4K HDR UHDTVs upgrade movie night from $498 (Save $102)

-
From $498 $102 off

Amazon curently offers the Samsung 65-inch Curved 4K HDR UHDTV for $647.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $152 in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts to date and a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a 65-inch curved 4K HDR panel, Samsung’s smart TV arrives with plenty of built-in streaming media player features for watching all of your favorites from Disney+, Netflix, and more. Sporting 4K upscaling, this home theater upgrade also packs an Ambient Mode+ to display art and more in-between movie nights. Alongside Wi-Fi and Ethernet, you’ll also find four HDMI ports to round out the package. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can get away without a new 65-inch centerpiece to their home theater stand to save even more by locking in the discount that Amazon is offering on the 55-inch model of Samsung’s 4K HDR TV. Having dropped from its usual $600 going rate, today’s offer has delivered the best price of the yeat at $497.99. You’re looking at much of the same streaming media functionality and 4K HDR image quality as noted above, just in a more compact size that delivers extra savings. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Then complete your home theater upgrade by taking advantage of the discount we spotted to close out the workweek on this 90-inch TV wall mount at $66.50. Whether you’re planning to grab the 65- or 55-inch model of Samsung’s discounts TVs, this will be ready to mount it out of the way for a more streamlined home theater setup.

Samsung 65-inch Curved 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Transform everything you watch into stunning 4K with the ultra-fast processor. Modern and polished, the sleek curved design fills the contours of your space with an immersive viewing experience. Elevate your space with Ambient Mode+ which enables your screen to mimic the wall behind it, so you can match your TV to your décor, artwork and more. Mirror your computer’s display on the TV screen wirelessly and ap into your office PC to access files or work on documents using Microsoft Office 365—all from the comfort of your couch.

