This 90-inch TV mount is ready for the big screen, now $66.50 (Reg. $90)

X-Mount (100% positive feedback last 12 months) via Amazon is offering it’s highly-rated Full Motion TV Wall Mount for $66.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This marks only the 2nd discount we’ve ever tracked, down from the usual $90 rate to match the all-time low. Crafted from heavy-duty steel, this wall mount is designed to hold TVs between 32- and 90-inches, up to 150-pounds. Find the perfect angle for your living room with its 90-degree swivel radius, plus 20-degrees of tilt. And that doesn’t even cover the retractable 19-inch arm. Installation is said to take just 10-minutes, and everything you need can be found in the box. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 1,800 customers.

If you don’t quite need that much screen space, this highly-rated TV mount can fit flat and curved models up to 55-inches, and it’s only $20 when you clip the on-page coupon. Perfect for more intimate spaces, this steel mount can support up to 88-pounds with 180-degrees of swivel and over 23-degrees of tilt. It’s garnered a solid 4.7/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers.

We also saw some great deals on dual-monitor mounts, Amazon’s best-selling lap desk, and a fully-adjustable laptop stand for all your “tech-support” needs. Plus, we’re tracking the first ever discount on the new Microsoft Modern Webcam down to $60. And to round out a new gaming or home office set-up, X Rocker’s Falcon Gaming Chair comes with integrated speakers, subwoofer, and more, down to $115 shipped.

USX Full Motion 90-inch TV Mount features:

ADJUSTABLE VIEW COMFORTABLE: This TV bracket with dual articulating arms includes +5° /-15° tilt, ±45°swivel( maximum swivel angle depends on your TV), +/-3°post-installation adjustment allows the perfect TV leveling. You can pull out this full motion tv wall bracket to 19.09” and retract back to 3.35″, which save some valuable space for you and make your house look neat.

ULTIMATE CENTERING CONTROL: Wall mount TV bracket with clever design allows TV sliding max 8” to the left or right to center on the 24”wall plate.

DURABLE and RELIABLE: Features with heavy duty stainless steel construction, dual 6 arms design to support TVs up to 150 lbs, which makes whole TV mounting bracket unit sturdy and safe

