FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s Bluetooth 66-foot RGB LED Light Strip + 500-lumen LED Floor Lamp fall as low as $22

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeGovee
From $22

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 65.6-foot Bluetooth-enabled Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $22.39 Prime shipped with the code GOVEEH613DM at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $32, this saves 30% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. Featuring built-in Bluetooth, you’ll be able to change the color, pattern, brightness, and power states from your smartphone, which makes it easy to customize your space. There are 64 built-in scenes to choose from, and with two 32.8-foot rolls, there’s plenty of LED strip here to illuminate your entire room. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Looking for other lighting deals? Head below for more.

We’re also tracking Govee’s 500-lumen LED Floor Lamp on sale at $24.99 Prime shipped with the code GOVEE6070K at checkout on Amazon. Down from $40, this saves more than 37% and is the best available. Govee’s floor lamp is a great way to illuminate your living room or office. It offers a variable color temperature, spanning from 3000K to 6000K for a wide range of options to choose from. It’s also dimmable, so you can really dial in the perfect lighting experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t miss out on the other Memorial Day smart home deals that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find Amazon Echo deals from from $25 that can either expand or jump-start your smart speaker journey. Plus, today, we found a 4-packs of Kasa Mini Smart Alexa/Google Plugs for $22, which is a great deal since they normally fetch $30.

More on Govee’s RGB LED Light Strip:

  • Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management on LED strip lights over music modes, scene modes, creative DIY effects, timers, and much more via a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection.
  • 65.6ft LED Strip Light: These LED strip lights are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas. Energize your bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, living room, and large party areas with more coverage and more design options!
  • Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the LED lights to your favorite music. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms and lively parties or Calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at...
Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LE...
Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from A...
Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best pr...
Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low,...
Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to y...
ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard returns ...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Add bias lighting to your home theater with Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED light strip at $9

$9 Learn More
Reg. $450

Save up to $150 on this Klipsch 5.1-Ch. Theater System + wireless sub, now $300 shipped

$300 Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town with Hover-1’s Alpha-Pro Electric Scooter at $400, more

Learn More

Best Memorial Day fashion deals 2021: Nike, adidas, North Face, Ray-Ban, more

up to 70% off Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Holiday savings

Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Shop now! Learn More
Lowest in years

Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More