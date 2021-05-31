Amazon has 4-packs of Kasa Mini Smart Alexa/Google Plugs for $22 today (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Kasa Mini Smart Plugs for $21.83 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $30, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on this particular bundle, and the best we can find. These no-hub required smart outlets feature a tighter, compact design that allow you to get two of them in a standard dual wall outlet. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home voice commands as well as IFTTT, you can also use your smartphone to turn them on and off or to set timers and schedules. Ships with a 2-year warranty and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Don’t need four of them? We are still tracking a fantastic deal on a single TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi outlet at just $7.50 Prime shipped or 50% off the going rate. While that’s not quite as good of a per plug value, it is a particularly affordable way to bring a brand name solution home that’s doesn’t cost more than a couple lattes.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on this 3-pack of Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches to complete your setup. Then head over to our smart home guide for deals on this meross HomeKit Dual Plug, the ecobee SmartThermostat, and the Amazon Echo Memorial Day sale.

More on the Kasa Mini Smart Plugs:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the case app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

