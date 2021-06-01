If you enjoy reading, June has an array of anticipated books for you to pick up. These page-turners are great for travel, beach trips, or just lounging in the summer shade. So whether you like a fast-paced thriller or a romance to swoon over, there’s a book for you on this list. Head below to find all of our top picks in this month’s June Reading List. Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon Father’s Day Gift Guide here.

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

If you read and enjoyed the best-selling The Silence Patient, there’s a new novel called the Maidens by Alex Michaelides. This new book features Greek mythology, murder, and obsession on a college campus. The New York Times stated that this is “a deliciously dark, elegant, utterly compulsive read – with a twist that blew my mind. I loved this even more than I loved The Silent Patient and that’s saying something!” The novel debuts on June 15 and is priced at $19.59.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Just launched today is a new romance called One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston. August, girl in her mid-20s, firmly believes that the epic love stories depicted in romance movies simply don’t exist. However, one day a bus ride changes the entire narrative. This already best-selling book on Amazon is priced at $13.99.

Survive the Night by Riley Sager

Riley Sager launches a new thriller just in time for summer. Survive the Night is about a road trip that goes south. Charlie meets Josh at a college get-together, but she doesn’t really know anything about him. She ends up sharing a car with him and finds out that he might be the Campus Killer who claimed the life of her friend. This page-turning thriller will have you hooked and it’s available June 29.

The Therapist by BA Paris

BA Paris is one of my personal favorite authors and she has a new book debuting this June. A couple is on the hunt for their dream home and they find something perfect. As they start to move in they find that something terrible happened to the people who lived there before them. Weird things start to happen and everyone refuses to talk about it. This book takes you through a whirlwind of tales and you race to find out what happens. It will launch on June 13 and is priced at $18 on Amazon for pre-order.

