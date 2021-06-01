After getting the first look back at last year’s CES, the unique USB-C hub for MacBooks, Linedock, is finally available for purchase. Specifically designed for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new Linedock arrives as one of the most versatile options on the market, thanks to 10 ports for expanding your selection of I/O, up to 2TB of built-in storage, and an internal 99.9Wh battery. Head below for all of the details.

Linedock delivers a versatile 16-inch MacBook Pro hub

Straying from the typical designs we tend to see on a USB-C hub, which either deliver compact dongles that plug into your MacBook or more full-fledged accessories for desktop use, Linedock is mixing things up with an entirely new type of design. After previously shipping its 15-inch model, the new 16-inch version is finally available for purchase.

As a quick recap, Linedock delivers a multitude of ports to your computer with a design that’s specifically focused on your 16-inch MacBook Pro. Sporting a matching space gray housing, the accessory rests underneath your Mac to expand its I/O and storage capacity. Around back, there’s both an HDMI and DisplayPort output, as well as a USB-C port with 100W power passthrough for refueling your machine.

Then on both sides, you’re looking at even more ports. The left delivers three USB-A slots alongside yet another USB-C input, while on the right, there’s a pair of SD card readers and a final USB-C port to complete the package. Linedock also makes use of its unique form-factor to pack in as much as 2TB of storage with 390MB/s transfer speeds, as well as a 99.9Wh battery for charging your 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Available for purchase, at long last

After fighting back various shipping delays over the last year, much like many other companies have, the Linedock for 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available. Launching with an entry-level $479 price tag, those wishing to outfit the docking station with storage will have to step up to $679 for the 1TB model. And if you’re in need of even more storage, the 2TB offerings enter at $839.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After first getting to see the Linedock back at CES in 2020, it’s exciting to see the unique take on a USB-C hub launch. While the pricing is certainly steep, considering many popular models are just a fraction of cost, the form factor certainly has its perks. I’ll be taking a hands-on look in the coming week or so to see if it’s actually worth the cash, but so far, my initial takeaway is that the folks behind the MacBook accessory have delivered quite the compelling workstation upgrade. Let’s just hope that the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicone is still compatible.

