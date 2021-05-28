Apple Watch Series 6 sees $70 Memorial Day discounts from $329

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models, taking $70 off a selection of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Blue Aluminum with Deep Navy Sport Band at $459. Down from $529, you’re looking at the full $70 in savings with today’s offer beating out previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also be able to save on additional models starting at $329.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with the suite of fitness tracking features you’ll have come to expect from previous generations, but with the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor and an even brighter always-on display. That’s alongside Apple’s new U1 chip and support for faster charging so it spends less time off your wrist. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Those who can get away without the blood/oxygen sensor can save even more by going with the Apple Watch SE instead. Right now, we’re tracking the best prices to date across the lineup, delivering $60 in savings from many of the higher-end models and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

