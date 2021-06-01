FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Finally get to cleaning the patio with this electric pressure washer Gold Box at $120 (Save 25%)

-
Reg. $160 $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the PAXCESS Electric Pressure Power Washer for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts, and is a new all-time low. If checking all of those home improvement projects has finally lead towards getting the siding or patio cleaned up, today’s deal lets you bring home the right tool for the job without paying full price. Featuring a 2,300 PSI output, it packs an adjustable spray nozzle, integrated foam cannon, and ability to double as a car washer. Over 225 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer instead. Going this route delivers a similar way to clean off the patio and the like, but with a more affordable $94 price tag. This one does step down to 1,450 PSI, but will still get the job done if you don’t need as heavy of cleaning artillery. Though there is a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,900 customers for added peace of mind.

For even more ways to upgrade your electric tool arsenal, don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a series of up to $150 discounts on various gear from Greenworks. Ranging from its popular mowers to chainsaws, trimmers, and more, these are matching the best prices of the year. Then go check out our Green Deals guide for even more ways to save.

PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer features:

This Paxcess Pressure Washer delivers 2300PSI water pressure, 1.6GPM water flow. Power washer make your life so much easier, in so many ways and so many places like decks, patios, driveways, sidewalk, sheds, siding, garden furniture and more. Adjustable nozzles are easier to use. All you have to do is adjust it until you reach the appropriate pressure. Fill the soap cannon, you can use our power washer machine to star your car washing.

