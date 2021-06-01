Ring’s 1080p Video Doorbell Pro with end-to-end encryption requires no batteries at a low of $120

B&H is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $119.99 shipped. For comparison, this video doorbell originally sold for $249, goes for $170 at Amazon, and even refurbished fetches $140. Today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked in new condition. Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro features 1080p HD recording so you can see who’s at the door with ease. It also features 2-way talking, advanced motion detection, quick replies, built-in Alexa Greetings, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. Since it’s hardwired, you’ll never have to worry about changing batteries here, either. Plus, Ring includes its Lifetime Theft Replacement plan here so if it’s even stolen, they’ll send you a new one at no charge (once you file a police report.) Another huge feature here is end-to-end encryption, which ensures that your video recordings are completely secure. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the high-end features of the Video Doorbell Pro, we recommend checking out the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell. It was recently updated to have 1080p video quality, improved motion detection, and additional privacy zones. However, you’ll lose out on dual-band Wi-Fi and a few of the higher-end features that the Video Doorbell Pro offers. But, at $100, it saves you an additional $20, which might make the trade-off worth it.

In need of other home security gear? Well, just a few minutes ago, we found quite a few eufy security cameras on sale. Pricing starts at $100, with options to fit any setup. Whether you need a full 3-camera kit with a base station, floodlight camera, or even the company’s video doorbell, it’s likely on sale right now.

More on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro:

Upgraded, 1080p HD wired video doorbell with Two-Way Talk and Quick Replies, Advanced Motion Detection, built-in Alexa Greetings (an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature), enhanced dual-band wifi, and customizable privacy settings

Get motion-activated alerts on your phone, tablet or PC and check in at home anytime with Live View all in the Ring app

Speak to visitors when you can’t get to the door with built-in Alexa Greetings, an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature

