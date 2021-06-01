Anker eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam system with HomeKit falls to $357, more from $100

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its eufycam security cameras headlined by the the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $356.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $420, today’s offer amounts to $63 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date.

Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable eufy deals include:

Then go dive into our smart home guide for additional offers as we get the week going. Those in the market for some added security but who only want a single camera can score the Eve Cam, which is also on sale right now. Down to $135, you’re looking at a standalone design on top of its HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p recording.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!