FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam system with HomeKit falls to $357, more from $100

-
AmazonSmart Homeeufy
Save now From $100

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its eufycam security cameras headlined by the the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $356.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $420, today’s offer amounts to $63 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date.

Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable eufy deals include:

Then go dive into our smart home guide for additional offers as we get the week going. Those in the market for some added security but who only want a single camera can score the Eve Cam, which is also on sale right now. Down to $135, you’re looking at a standalone design on top of its HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p recording.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

eufy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievab...
Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic head...
Snag a 4-pack of travel-ready combination locks at $3 e...
Camp in comfort with Core’s 9-Person Extended Dom...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so ...
Load up on Pure protein bars via Amazon at up to 40% of...
VAVA’s 5-in-2 USB-C hub features 5K output + 100W...
Ticwatch’s Pro 3 GPS smartwatch offers 45-day bat...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories marked down from $13 in latest sale

From $13 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 25, 2021 – eufyCam HomeKit systems, Nanoleaf lighting, more

Listen now
Reg. $168

RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it just $99 at Home Depot

$99 Learn More
67% off

VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievable low at just $10 (Save $20), more

$10 Learn More

NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti takes over as the ‘gaming flagship’ + RTX 3070 Ti boosts performance

Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets: Marvel, Harry Potter, Architecture, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic headphone stand: $10 (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More

Wyze’s featherlight cordless stick vacuum is here and now available for pre-order [Deal]

Learn More