Save a massive $350 on Korg’s Rosewood 88-Key Grand Digital Piano for the music room

Adorama is now offering the Korg LP-380 88-Keys Grand Digital Piano in Rosewood for $799 shipped. Regularly $1,150, like it currently fetches at B&H, this is a massive $351 price drop and the lowest we can find. This model is as much a piece of functional furniture as it is a great instrument to jam on. It features the weighted hammer-action RH3 keybed “proudly built in Kyoto, Japan” that’s great for beginners to get a feel for the real thing as well as 30 different sounds and three FX (reverb and chorus). It also sports a two “large-diameter 10 cm speakers,” a line out jack, and a USB jack to connect it to your smartphone, tablet or computer as a MIDI controller. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The Alesis Recital 88 Key Digital Electric Piano is a solid alternative that saves you hundreds over today’s lead deal. It doesn’t look as living room-ready, nor will you get the nice Rosewood housing, but it is a great starter instrument with USB MIDI that is even more versatile and portable (at least from room to room when needs be). It comes in at $230 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,100 Amazon customers.

But for something even more affordable and easy to lug around, take look at our ongoing deal on AKAI’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard at $49 right here. You might also be interested in our Logic Pros Live Loops Launchpad Diary as well as features on how to get your music video on Apple Music and how indie artists will soon be able to take advantage of Apple’s new Spatial Audio music streaming.

More on the Korg LP-380 88-Keys Grand Digital Piano:

Authentic Grand Piano Experience in a Slim Design That Adds Style to Your Home. The LP-380 provides a brilliant piano sound in a low-profile, slim design. The flat-top cabinet looks stylish even when the key cover is closed. The high-output amplifier and speakers accurately reproduce a realistic piano sound, while Korg’s flagship RH3 keybed enables expressive performances. The wooden key cover is flat on top, allowing the instrument to blend elegantly into your room when you’re not playing it.Keeping safety in mind, the cover uses a soft landing mechanism to ensure that it closes gently.

