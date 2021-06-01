AirPods Pro deliver spatial audio, ANC, more at $155 (Refurb, Orig. $249), more

Today only, Woot offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $154.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. A $6 deliver fee applies otherwise. Typically fetching $249 in new condition, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low that was set once in the past before quickly selling out.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week like Dolby Atmos and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, ands they also happen to be on sale today for those willing to go the refurbished route. Having dropped to $94.99. Down from $159, this is one of the best prices to date and a great chance to grab the more affordable true wireless earbuds from Apple for this who can’t wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

Otherwise, don’t forget to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new Skullcandy Dime earbuds that are just $25. These found these to be ideal workout companions for the price, especially for those who want to throw a pair of dedicated workout earbuds in their bag to have on-hand for quick runs and the like.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

