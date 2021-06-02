FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest Mac mini brings M1 to the desktop at $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $599.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally selling for $699, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s offer delivering an all-time low price that matches our previous mention. If you’ve been seeing everyone unbox their shiny new iMacs but want to get in the M1 desktop game at a more affordable price, the latest Mac mini arrives to elevate your workstation. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you plan on setting up the Mac mini at your desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

While you’ll find plenty of the week’s other best discounts over in our Apple guide, a particularly notable one for your workstation falls to the official Space Gray Magic Keyboard. Having been marked down to a new Amazon low, it has dropped to $115 alongside other Apple accessories starting at $94. And with as much as 23% in savings across the lot, now is looking to be a solid time to refresh your work from home setup with some of that iconic space gray style.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

