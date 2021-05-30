Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now down to $499

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone for $499 shipped. Having originally sold for $899, right now you’ll pay $742 at Amazon for the 64GB capacity model with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year. Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 785 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If grabbing one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases is out of the question at $30, spending a portion of your savings today on the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering. Clocking in at $12, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip to go alongside its 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find some additional ways to upgrade your smartphone without paying full price alongside some other hardware deals. Yesterday saw Samsung’s Galaxy A71 handset go on sale at $100 off, which is joined by Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus at $40 off. That’s alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

