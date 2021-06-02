Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker serenades you this summer at $89 (Save $40)

Bose is currently offering its Soundlink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $89 shipped. Down from the usual $129 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, is the best price of the year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. With summer on the horizon, the Bose SoundLink Color II will ensure you’re ready to rock out by the pool and just about anywhere else. Its rugged form-factor comes backed by IPX7 water-resistance alongside 8-hour battery life for rocking out all-day long. And if you want to create a wider soundstage, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback. Over 39,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $24. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 108,000 customers.

But if you’re in the market for something a little more stylish, you can still be serenaded by the Marshall Emberton speaker. Currently on sale, it has been marked down to $130 to match the Amazon all-time low. This is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen on the retro-inspired offering and another notable option for rocking out this summer.

Bose SoundLink Color II features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the soft black Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, for wireless music streaming up to 33′ away. An auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as tablets and MP3 players.

