FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker serenades you this summer at $89 (Save $40)

-
Portable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
Reg. $129 $89

Bose is currently offering its Soundlink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $89 shipped. Down from the usual $129 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, is the best price of the year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. With summer on the horizon, the Bose SoundLink Color II will ensure you’re ready to rock out by the pool and just about anywhere else. Its rugged form-factor comes backed by IPX7 water-resistance alongside 8-hour battery life for rocking out all-day long. And if you want to create a wider soundstage, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback. Over 39,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $24. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 108,000 customers.

But if you’re in the market for something a little more stylish, you can still be serenaded by the Marshall Emberton speaker. Currently on sale, it has been marked down to $130 to match the Amazon all-time low. This is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen on the retro-inspired offering and another notable option for rocking out this summer.

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the soft black Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, for wireless music streaming up to 33′ away. An auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as tablets and MP3 players.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rock out to Marshall’s retro Emberton Bluetooth S...
eBay takes up to 50% off refurb headphones, electric to...
Sony’s new X-series Bluetooth speakers have mic i...
Monster Adventurer Force speaker has a 40-hr. battery +...
Samsung Sound Tower unveiled with powerful 300-watt out...
Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (S...
B&O intros Beosound Level with AirPlay 2, Google A...
Bose intros floating-above-the-ear truly wireless worko...
Show More Comments

Related

eBay takes up to 50% off refurb headphones, electric tools, more for Memorial Day

Learn More
Amazon low

Rock out to Marshall’s retro Emberton Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $130

$130 Learn More
New low

TP-Link’s all-new 5.4Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 router sees first discount at Amazon

$180 Learn More
Reg. $22

Amazon’s in-house brand Buttoned Down men’s polo shirt drops to $14 (Reg. $22), more

$14 Learn More
25% off

This hardwood bench upgrades outdoor seating for $93.50 shipped (1-year low, Reg. $125)

$93.50 Learn More
21% off

Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch lasts 40-days on a single charge for $55 (21% off)

$55 Learn More
Prime-only

Amazon offering FREE $10 credits ahead of Prime Day with $40 gift card purchases

$10 credit Learn More

Anker debuts new eufy SoloCam lineup alongside refreshed Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Learn More