Rock out to Marshall’s retro Emberton Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $130

Amazon low $130

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at $20 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons to pull of the signature retro look. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,450 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $24 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still tracking the best price of the year on Tribit’s highly-rated StormBox Micro Speaker for those who don’t want quite as entry-level of a way to rock out. Following a 35% price cut, you can score this waterproof offering at $32.50 ahead of summer.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

