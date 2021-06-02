Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more

Right on the heels of this morning official confirmation announcement for Prime Day 2021, Amazon has now launched some early household essential deals for Prime members. spinning a number of its in-house brands, you can save at least 20% off a wide range of pet food, health care supplements, grocery items, and personal care items, cleaning supplies, and more. int standout is the 2-pound package of Amazon Solimo Jerky Dog Treats that is now starting from $12.68 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and an additional 20% will be taken off at checkout for Prime members. Regularly up to $18 or more (depending on the flavor), this is up to 30% off the going rates and the lowest prices we can find. Along with no added corn, wheat, soy, or gluten, you’ll notice the first two items on the ingredient list are things like chicken, sweet potato and duck. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. Head below for even more more details on the early Prime Day household essential deals.

As we mentioned before, there are loads of notable discounts to browse through including multivitamins, snacks, grocery items, first aid kits, and much more. You’ll find some handy links to each section of the sale listed below:

And while we are talking early Prime Day deals, Amazon launched a series of notable deals on 4K Fire TV Editions this morning with up to $120 in savings and some of the best prices of the year. You can browse through all of those offers right here and learn more about this year’s prime Day event in our announcement coverage from this morning.

More on the Amazon Solimo Jerky Dog Treats:

Sweet Potato & Chicken Are The First Two Ingredients

No added corn, wheat, soy or gluten

Feed to your dog as a snack or reward

If you like cadet dog treat wraps, we invite you to try solimo sweet potato & chicken jerky dog treats

Packaging may vary

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!