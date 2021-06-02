After first getting a report that Prime Day would kick off sometime this month, Amazon today is now confirming that it’ll launch the massive shopping event in the coming weeks. Slated to officially arrive on Monday, June 21, this year’s Prime Day festivities will deliver 48 hours of deals spanning every category to mark the seventh consecutive year of massive member-only sales. Head below for additional Prime Day 2021 details.

Prime Day 2021 is on the horizon

Last year saw quite a few delays before Prime Day arrived in the latter half of the year, and now for 2021, Amazon is kicking things off a bit earlier than normal. The two-day shopping event will begin on June 21 and run through June 22, delivering over 2 million deals across just about every product category you can imagine.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. The shopping extravaganza will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more, along with the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more.

Over the shopping event, Amazon will as it always does be rotating through a selection of deals on everything from Apple gear and other tech to popular home goods, fashion, and more. Given that last year’s was quite close to the Black Friday shopping season, we’re expecting the discounts to be a bit more appealing this time around as Amazon delivers a mid-year sale that’s more in-tune with previous Prime Day celebrations.

Prime Day has already kicked off

Ahead of the actual shopping event, Amazon is already rolling out some early Prime Day deals on this page. The online retailer will continue to deliver some early-access offers up until the big day finally arrives in three weeks.

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

