Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $120)

Save $120 From $100

After officially announcing its annual two-day shopping event earlier this morning, Amazon is now launching early Prime Day deals on its Fire TV Editions. With prices starting at $99.99, shipping is free across the board with our top pick falling to the Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV Edition at $309.99 for Prime members. Down from the usual $430 going rate, you’re looking at $120 in savings with today’s offer marking a new 2021 low and dropping to the lowest price since the Black Friday season last year.

Toshiba’s smart TV brings 4K content to your home theater alongside Dolby Vision and more. All of the smarts are centered around integrated Fire TV support, which delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services alongside built-in Alexa. Plus, you’ll find three HDMI inputs as well as the included Voice Remote to easily find the shows or movies you’re looking for. Over 7,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Fire TV Edition deals:

But if you think you can get away with just upgrading your existing television with one of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming media players, there is a model to fit in at just about any price point. After you’ve checked out the entire selection, be sure to dive into our guide that weighs the pros and cons of every model to help you find the right one for your setup.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition features:

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Amazon 1-day resistance band sale with bundles starting...
Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones now d...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe C...
Get outside and clean the car with a ThisWorx Vac bundl...
Score SanDisk’s speedy Extreme Portable 500GB USB...
Apple’s latest Mac mini brings M1 to the desktop ...
Amazon officially announces Prime Day for June 21 with ...
eufy’s Wi-Fi smart light switch returns to Amazon...
