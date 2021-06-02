FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep your Apple Watch powered on-the-go with this Keychain charger for $20 (Reg. $49)

Once you start using an Apple Watch, it becomes an essential part of your day. If your device ever runs low on battery, you can give it a quick boost with the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain. This useful gadget is now only $19.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

The Apple Watch is meant to have all-day battery life. But if the day is long or you have many incoming messages, you might find your smart timepiece starts running out of juice. And that’s even if you remembered to charge it overnight.

With the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, you never need to worry about battery life. 

This tiny accessory measures just 2.5 by 3 inches, with a magnetic charging point in the middle. If your Apple Watch starts running low on power, you simply place it on top of the keychain and hit the power button.

The charger contains a 950mAh battery, which has the capacity to charge an Apple Watch three times over. With no need for a charging point, you can use the Charger Keychain virtually anywhere.

Four LEDs show you how much power is left, and the charger has safety features to prevent over-charging, overheating, and other problems.

Order today for $19.99 to get the Keychain Charger and save 59% on the retail price. You can also get a two-pack for $38.99 (Reg. $99) or four chargers for $76.99 (Reg. $199).

