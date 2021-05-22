Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, and much more…

Apple’s M1 processor is pretty powerful, and the best way to experience it is with the Mac mini. I say that’s the “best way” as it’s powerful, compact, and allows you to use your own display, be that a TV or UltraWide monitor. You’ll find both the entry-level 8GB/256GB model on sale here, as well as the upgraded 8GB/512GB model. Pricing starts at $600, and there’s up to $99 in savings to be had during this sale. If you’re in need of a new computer, Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini is a fantastic option.

Still rocking an older Apple Watch? Or maybe you’ve just yet to pick one up? Well, now’s your chance. The latest Series 6 is now discounted from $329, which gives you a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. There are various models and colors on sale, so be sure to browse all available options as stock is constantly changing.

Now that spring is here, it’s time to turn your focus to tackling DIY projects. For those who haven’t picked up any tools, or maybe you just need one or two extra, Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale is now in full swing. Leading the pack is Milwaukee’s M18 7-tool combo kit at $499 from $999, which is a massive 50% price cut. Another stand-out is RYOBI’s 2-pack of 4Ah batteries with a FREE tool for $99. This is also an insane value, and is both a great way to kickstart your DIY kit or bolster it with an additional tool and two batteries. There’s plenty more to explore in Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale, so be sure to give our roundup a look for additional details.

Sennheiser MKE 400 and XS Lav review: My new go-to for run-and-gun [Video]

