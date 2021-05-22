Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, and much more…
Apple’s M1 processor is pretty powerful, and the best way to experience it is with the Mac mini. I say that’s the “best way” as it’s powerful, compact, and allows you to use your own display, be that a TV or UltraWide monitor. You’ll find both the entry-level 8GB/256GB model on sale here, as well as the upgraded 8GB/512GB model. Pricing starts at $600, and there’s up to $99 in savings to be had during this sale. If you’re in need of a new computer, Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini is a fantastic option.
Still rocking an older Apple Watch? Or maybe you’ve just yet to pick one up? Well, now’s your chance. The latest Series 6 is now discounted from $329, which gives you a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. There are various models and colors on sale, so be sure to browse all available options as stock is constantly changing.
Now that spring is here, it’s time to turn your focus to tackling DIY projects. For those who haven’t picked up any tools, or maybe you just need one or two extra, Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale is now in full swing. Leading the pack is Milwaukee’s M18 7-tool combo kit at $499 from $999, which is a massive 50% price cut. Another stand-out is RYOBI’s 2-pack of 4Ah batteries with a FREE tool for $99. This is also an insane value, and is both a great way to kickstart your DIY kit or bolster it with an additional tool and two batteries. There’s plenty more to explore in Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale, so be sure to give our roundup a look for additional details.
New Products, Guides, more |
Sennheiser MKE 400 and XS Lav review: My new go-to for run-and-gun [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Destiny 2 cross-play beta launches May 25 with a Strike playlist, Vault of Glass May 22, more
- Our top gift ideas for the graduates in your life: Instant Pot, Dyson, Echo, more
- Latest Belkin USB-C hub launches with 4K HDMI, 100W passthrough, an SD card reader, and more
- New Grovemade Stationery Collection puts solid metal/brass sticky note pads on your desktop
- The North Face’s summer arrivals just landed: Shorts, t-shirts, shoes, and more from $25
- Anker expands security lineup with new eufy Outdoor Cam/Pro featuring integrated spotlights
- All-new Star Wars Funko POP! models up for pre-order: Mando holding Grogu, Dark Trooper, more
- Volonic Valet 3: A custom luxury CNC aluminum wireless charging surface with Ferrari leather
- Converse x Todd Snyder collection debuts a classic Jack Purcell sneaker and apparel line from $35
- Twelve South refreshes iPhone 12 leather BookBook wallet cases with MagSafe
- LEGO debuts new Everyone Is Awesome set ahead of Pride Month with 11 monochromatic minifigs
- NVIDIA DLSS for VR offers performance increase for all GPUs in No Man’s Sky, more
- RAVPower MagSafe power bank surfaces with 5000mAh capacity, passthrough charging, more
- Amazon’s updated Fire HD tablet lineup: Which model is best for your needs?
- Twelve South’s refreshed ActionSleeve 2 delivers a more workout-friendly Apple Watch band
- Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Guide: Nike, YETI, more from $20
- LEGO’s upcoming 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntlet kit is now available for pre-order
- Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
- Review: Roccat Kone Pro and Pro Air lightweight ergo gaming mice [Video]
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey lets players land on new planets, explore, engage in combat, more
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event: Loads of freebies, deals, and much more
- Hands-on: LEGO’s Bonsai Tree set impresses as the most popular creation of the year
- Amazon finally makes Echo sunglasses with Alexa, also unveils blue-light-filtering solution
- Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for the great outdoorsman with prices from $10
- FollowPaw’s cork leather AirTag dog collar and leashes now up to 20% off
- Nomad debuts new titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch bands with refreshed designs
- Wilson D9 Irons upgrade your golf game in one fell swoop – review
- Get started with Apple Music Hi-Fi listening, these headphones + DACs start at $100
- Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best
- Amazon’s Echo lineup is as varied as they come, which Alexa speaker is right for you?
- Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
- Southern Tide x Rheos new floating sunglasses designed for life on the water
- LEGO’s new 3,700-piece Daily Bugle set stands 32 inches tall and includes 25 Marvel minifigs
- LEGO has five new BrickHeadz kits launching later this summer: Harry Potter, Duck Tales, more
Top Deals |
Verizon launches BOGO free iPhone 12 sale + offers up to $1,000 in credit on broken handsets
- Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon discount as a pre-order, more up to $86 off
- Amazon launches largest LEGO sale of the year, taking 20% off new 2021 kits from $12
- AirPods Pro support Apple’s new lossless streaming, Spatial Audio, more from $180
- adidas Final Sale Event offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13
- Amazon offers up to 50% off wide range of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses with deals from $38
- SOG’s 4-in-1 Pen writes upside down, more multi-tools and knives from $4.50 (Up to 41% off)
- Lululemon takes up to 50% off leggings, shorts, t-shirts, more + free shipping
- Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $13 in latest sale
- Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 50% off new markdowns: Sandals, clogs, more from $21
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sees $600 discount to new all-time low, more from $495
- Apple Watch Leather Link band falls to all-time low at $84 (Reg. $99), more from $39
- Gift cards up to 25% off: Home Depot, Domino’s, Chipotle, Uber Eats, more from $37.50
- +Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)
- LG’s 65-inch OLED AirPlay 2 4K Smart TV + FREE speaker, $100 Visa credit, more at $490+ off
- Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV + more from $465
- REI Anniversary Sale is live! Save up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off The North Face, more
- Picking up the new M1 iPad Pro today? Score Apple Pencil 2 for $104 (Reg. $129)
- Logitech’s MX Master 3 and MX Keys upgrade your office setup at 20% off, now $80 each
- Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro returns to the all-time low at $199 off
- Board game deals from $10.50: Wingspan, Charterstone, Hello Neighbor, Axis & Allies, more
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!