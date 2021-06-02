Monitor Madness: up to $100 off LG UltraWides, Samsung, more from $213

Amazon is offering LG’s 32-inch 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. That’s down $72 from what it usually goes for, matching the all-time Amazon low. Looking for a solid jack-of-all-trades monitor to give your battlestation that extra edge? Coming in hot with a 1440p display and 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor uses Radeon FreeSync to smooth out even the smallest fractures and tears. Horror fanatics can enjoy the darkest terrains without losing clarity thanks to the built-in black stabilizer. And the “virtually-borderless” bezel is both height-adjustable and mount-ready. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,200 gamers. See below for more.

More gaming monitor deals:

To make sure all of your devices are performing at their best, check out TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 router. It offers unparalleled 5.4Gb/s dual-band speeds, 8K streaming, and 400% increased connectivity for the whole family. And right now, it’s seeing its very first discount at $20 off. For even more ways to outmaneuver the enemy, take a look at our best PC gaming deals guide.

LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor features:

The LG 32GK650F gaming monitor combines a large 32″ immersive QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) display screen with Radeon FreeSync Technology for super smooth game play, a 144Hz refresh rate, plus a dedicated Game mode and black stabilizer for ultimate domination.

