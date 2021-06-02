FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Monitor Madness: up to $100 off LG UltraWides, Samsung, more from $213

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLG
$72 off $297

Amazon is offering LG’s 32-inch 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. That’s down $72 from what it usually goes for, matching the all-time Amazon low. Looking for a solid jack-of-all-trades monitor to give your battlestation that extra edge? Coming in hot with a 1440p display and 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor uses Radeon FreeSync to smooth out even the smallest fractures and tears. Horror fanatics can enjoy the darkest terrains without losing clarity thanks to the built-in black stabilizer. And the “virtually-borderless” bezel is both height-adjustable and mount-ready. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,200 gamers. See below for more.

More gaming monitor deals:

To make sure all of your devices are performing at their best, check out TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 router. It offers unparalleled 5.4Gb/s dual-band speeds, 8K streaming, and 400% increased connectivity for the whole family. And right now, it’s seeing its very first discount at $20 off. For even more ways to outmaneuver the enemy, take a look at our best PC gaming deals guide.

LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor features:

The LG 32GK650F gaming monitor combines a large 32″ immersive QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) display screen with Radeon FreeSync Technology for super smooth game play, a 144Hz refresh rate, plus a dedicated Game mode and black stabilizer for ultimate domination.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

LG

About the Author

LG’s Velvet 128GB 5G smartphone sports a 48MP cam...
Elevate the look of your office with Globe ElectricR...
1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winn...
Never struggle with laces again, Xpand no-tie systems n...
Save up to 33% on Razer’s latest gaming mice, wir...
Two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves are you...
Here’s how Prime members can claim Battlefield 4 ...
It’s hard to beat Amazon’s MacBook-ready Ur...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $170

Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at low of $130 (Save $40)

$130 Learn More

It’s only June, but here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Learn More
Reg. $600

LG’s Velvet 128GB 5G smartphone sports a 48MP camera at low of $280 (Reg. $600)

$280 Learn More
24% off

Elevate the look of your office with Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp: $30.50 (All-time low)

$30.50 Learn More
50% off

1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winning sound engineering at just $40

$40 Learn More
40% of

Never struggle with laces again, Xpand no-tie systems now from $6 via Amazon (Up 40% off)

From $6 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on Razer’s latest gaming mice, wireless headsets, and more from $41

From $41 Learn More
Orig. $549

Dyson’s Pure Cool Connected Tower Fan is a summer must at $370 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

$370 Learn More