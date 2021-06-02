TP-Link’s all-new 5.4Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 router sees first discount at Amazon

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Archer AX73 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $179.99 shipped. Released only two months ago, this high-speed router is just now seeing it’s first discount. The Archer AX73 touts speeds up to 5400Mb/s on Wi-Fi 6, so everyone in your home can enjoy uninterrupted gaming, browsing, and 8K streaming. With six high-gain antennas, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA support, you can connect “up to 4X more devices” without added congestion. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 3.0 port round out the hardware. Currently garnering a 4.4/5 star rating, but you can peruse our launch coverage to make sure its a perfect fit for your home networking. See below for more.

If you can get away without the latest and greatest, TP-Link has more than a fair share of affordable Wi-Fi 6 router options as well. The Archer AX21 delivers 1.8Gb/s speeds over four beamfoaming antennas; plenty to enjoy seamless 4K streaming or online gaming anywhere in the home. It can connect up to 40 devices at a time, with four Gigabit Ethernet ports plus a Gigabit WAN connection. Plus, it’ll only set you back $90 – a full 50% off our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 customers.

While we’re renovating the home office, did you see that Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is also on its first-ever discount? Whether you’re enjoying your new high-speed Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go, this professional laptop can reach up to 4.8GHz processing speeds with 20-hours of battery life. Plus, it’s Samsung’s lightest laptop to date, making it perfect for students as well. Thankfully, we also have launch coverage there so you can take a peek before deciding if it’s right for you.

TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Up to 5400 Mbps WiFi for faster browsing, streaming, gaming and downloading, all at the same time. Equipped with 4T4R and HE160 technologies on the 5 GHz band to enable max 4.8 Gbps ultra-fast connections. Supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA to reduce congestion and 4X the average throughput. Enjoy stable WiFi connections, even in the kitchen and bedroom. High-Power FEM, 6× Antennas, Beamforming, and 4T4R structures combine to adapt WiFi coverage to perfectly fit your home and concentrate signal strength towards your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!