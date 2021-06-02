FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s all-new 5.4Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 router sees first discount at Amazon

-
AmazonTP-LinkNetworking
New low $180

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Archer AX73 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $179.99 shipped. Released only two months ago, this high-speed router is just now seeing it’s first discount. The Archer AX73 touts speeds up to 5400Mb/s on Wi-Fi 6, so everyone in your home can enjoy uninterrupted gaming, browsing, and 8K streaming. With six high-gain antennas, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA support, you can connect “up to 4X more devices” without added congestion. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 3.0 port round out the hardware. Currently garnering a 4.4/5 star rating, but you can peruse our launch coverage to make sure its a perfect fit for your home networking. See below for more.

If you can get away without the latest and greatest, TP-Link has more than a fair share of affordable Wi-Fi 6 router options as well. The Archer AX21 delivers 1.8Gb/s speeds over four beamfoaming antennas; plenty to enjoy seamless 4K streaming or online gaming anywhere in the home. It can connect up to 40 devices at a time, with four Gigabit Ethernet ports plus a Gigabit WAN connection. Plus, it’ll only set you back $90 – a full 50% off our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 customers.

While we’re renovating the home office, did you see that Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is also on its first-ever discount? Whether you’re enjoying your new high-speed Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go, this professional laptop can reach up to 4.8GHz processing speeds with 20-hours of battery life. Plus, it’s Samsung’s lightest laptop to date, making it perfect for students as well. Thankfully, we also have launch coverage there so you can take a peek before deciding if it’s right for you.

Up to 5400 Mbps WiFi for faster browsing, streaming, gaming and downloading, all at the same time. Equipped with 4T4R and HE160 technologies on the 5 GHz band to enable max 4.8 Gbps ultra-fast connections. Supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA to reduce congestion and 4X the average throughput. Enjoy stable WiFi connections, even in the kitchen and bedroom. High-Power FEM, 6× Antennas, Beamforming, and 4T4R structures combine to adapt WiFi coverage to perfectly fit your home and concentrate signal strength towards your device.

