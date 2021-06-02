mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is down to a new low of $90, more at 40% off

Zagg is currently taking 40% off a selection of mophie chargers and iPhone accessories with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $89.97. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at $60 in savings with today’s offer being our previous mention by $30 to mark a new Amazon all-time low. As one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of chargers, its new 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other top mophie spring sale deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts today, be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to save. With notable price cuts on everything from more affordable Qi charging stations to official iPhone 12 cases and more, you’ll find quite a few notable upgrades to your nightstand or everyday carry right here.

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat features:

Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device or accessory. With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables. Easy-align valleys and charging coils make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

