Nomad, Belkin, Satechi, and many others have offered up all-in-one charging solutions for multiple devices in recent years. While Apple has flirted with the idea periodically, nothing of the first-party sorts has come to fruition out of Cupertino. Today, mophie is introducing a new power solution for multiple devices, four in fact, that can charge up each one wirelessly. The new mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging pad differs from other offerings on the market today with the ability to power up two smartphones, AirPods, and an Apple Watch. Most other solutions we’ve seen have been limited to three devices. Head below for full details on today’s announcement, availability, pricing, and more on the mophie 4-in-1 Qi charger.

Latest from mophie powers four devices at once

There’s been a pretty large increase in interest for these types of all-in-one charging solutions in recent years. As many users are now toting around multiple devices at once, often a smartphone, wearable, and headphones, being able to charge all of those things at once is all the more notable.

mophie’s new creation arrives with four dedicated charging locations with the ability to charge devices at up to 10W. There’s even a USB port on the backside as one more way to power up an extra device if it’s not wireless compatible.

Here’s a full breakdown of features:

Charge up to four devices wirelessly – Easily charge four devices wirelessly and a fifth device with the USB-A port.

Intuitive Design – Helpful markings and multiple charging coils mean finding the charging “sweet spot” is easy.

Fast Charge 10W – Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of power to each device.

Apple Watch Adapter – An included Apple Watch adapter lets users charge the Apple Watch through the USB-A port too. With the adapter, users can integrate the charging cable that comes with their Apple Watch into the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat.

Eliminate Cable Clutter – With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables.

mophie will be making its new 4-in-1 wireless charging mat available today at various retailers. It is listed at $149.95, which makes it a rather pricey proposition.

9to5Toys’ Take

mophie is going all-in with a charging pad that powers up to five devices at once. Offering four wireless charging locations on the pad makes it stand out from the competition that has largely stuck to one smartphone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch. Of course, one day we hope Apple will convert Apple Watch to be compatible with all Qi chargers, but for now, these licensed-out solutions will have to do.

