It doesn’t matter if you prefer a traditional motorcycle or an electric model — the new Sena Outrush R Bluetooth Smart Helmet is here and ready to upgrade your ride. It packs Bluetooth 5, integrated speakers, a microphone, a retractable sun visor, and the list goes on. This Sena helmet aims to make it easy to play your favorite audiobooks, podcasts, music, and more without needing to blare it for the entire neighborhood to hear. There’s even a four-way intercom system that makes it a cinch to communicate with others. Continue reading to learn more.

Sena Outrush R Bluetooth Smart Helmet takes your ride to the next level

The release of Sena Outrush R is arguably timed as nicely as possible. For most regions, now is the perfect moment to hop on your motorcycle and go for a ride. If you like to ride with friends, you won’t have to wait until a stoplight to communicate, thanks to a built-in intercom system that can pair up to four helmets at once.

Bluetooth 5 paves the way for playing music, listening to GPS directions, and keeping your intercom up and running at the same time. A three-button control unit on the left side of the helmet makes it easy to control volume and more while riding. Best of all, helmets can stay paired even when up to 0.6 miles away. Battery life lasts up to 12 hours once fully charged. An internal sun visor is yet another handy perk that will keep daylight in check.

Pricing and availability

Surprisingly, the cost of this helmet isn’t too bad at $259. It can be ordered directly from Sena or via Amazon. Current listings are showing “temporarily out of stock,” but this is likely just a hiccup that will be resolved in short order. As soon as that’s sorted out, Amazon will email you a delivery date and won’t charge your payment method until it ships. It’s available in Matte Black and Glossy White colorways across S, M, L, XL, and XXL sizes.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I owned a motorcycle, I can say that without question, Sena Outrush R would be at the top of my must-buy list. I don’t love the thought of blaring my music when cruising down the road or shouting for other riders to hear me. Thankfully, this Bluetooth smart helmet easily puts those concerns to bed. Best of all, the helmets have a low-profile design that I think looks really sleek.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!