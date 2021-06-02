TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to the home theater at $29 (Reg. $40)

Walmart currently offers the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $29 with free shipping for W+ members or in orders over $35. Normally fetching $40 these days like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.

Bringing Dolby Vision and 4K HDR playback to your TV, TiVo’s Stream 4K is centered around Android TV and packs Google Assistant features. There’s also added TiVo functionality here to stand out from other streaming players which brings shows from HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and other services into a centralized place. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the TiVo-specific features, upgrading your TV with the Roku Express HD is a great way to save even further. This streaming media player sells for $25 at Amazon right now and delivers a more affordable package that’s backed by 1080p steaming, HomeKit and Apple TV support, and more. Over 99,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Otherwise, consider just replacing the entire television unit, screen and all, by checking out the early Prime Day discounts that went live this morning. Delivering as much as $120 in savings on a variety of Amazon’s Fire TV Edition releases, you’ll be able to grab a new display for the home theater or office at the best prices of the year starting at $100.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

