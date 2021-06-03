Eve’s power-monitoring Energy Strip with HomeKit drops to $85, more from $40

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings while dropping the price to match our previous mention for the best price of the year. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 180 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Eve Light Switch marked down to $39.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching the best price of the year. Sporting much of the same HomeKit and Siri control noted above, this in-wall light switch makes it more affordable to get overhead smart lighting compared to swapping out every bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 350 customers.

But if you are thinking going with smart bulbs would be better than installing an in-wall switch, this discounted TP-Link Kasa Edison-style option is certainly worth a look. Having been marked down from its usual $14 going rate, you can score this Alexa- and Assistant-enabled filament light bulb for just $9.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

