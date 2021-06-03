FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eve’s power-monitoring Energy Strip with HomeKit drops to $85, more from $40

-
AmazonSmart HomeEve
Save 20% From $40

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings while dropping the price to match our previous mention for the best price of the year. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 180 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Eve Light Switch marked down to $39.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching the best price of the year. Sporting much of the same HomeKit and Siri control noted above, this in-wall light switch makes it more affordable to get overhead smart lighting compared to swapping out every bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 350 customers.

But if you are thinking going with smart bulbs would be better than installing an in-wall switch, this discounted TP-Link Kasa Edison-style option is certainly worth a look. Having been marked down from its usual $14 going rate, you can score this Alexa- and Assistant-enabled filament light bulb for just $9.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Eve

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Take $35 off these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting...
Stock up on highly-rated D’Addario guitar string...
Philips Hue’s Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus c...
AeroGarden’s 3-plant Sprout indoor garden system ...
Chefman’s family-sized 8-quart TurboFry Touch Air...
Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon dis...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Car Mount $22 ...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, Ave...
Show More Comments

Related

HomeKit support

Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p feeds at $135

$135 Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
30% off

meross smart home gear from $18: 4-pack plugs, HomeKit outlets, and more up to 30% off

From $18 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 7.5W Qi Charging Stand $9 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
$35 off

Take $35 off these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at just $15

From $15 Learn More
Orig. $700

Dyson’s refurbished ‘most intelligent cordless vacuum’ sees $270 discount to $430, today only

$430 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 3, 2021 – M1 iPad Pro $50 off, Eve HomeKit accessories from $40, more

Listen now
30% off

Stock up on highly-rated D’Addario guitar strings with these rare deals: 3-pack $10 (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More