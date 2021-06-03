Stock up on highly-rated D’Addario guitar strings with these rare deals: 3-pack $10 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of D’Addario EXL110-3D Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or more, this is nearly 30% off the going rate on some of the best strings out there and a perfect time to replace your aging set to breathe some new life into your instrument. Never mind just ensuring you have a spare set in preparation of your next break. D’Addario strings are “precisely wound” with nickel-plated steel “onto a hexagonally shaped, high carbon steel core.” These made-in-the-USA strings consist of 0.010, 0.013, and 0.017 plain steel high strings and 0.026, 0.036, and 0.046 nickel wounds for the bottom end. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. More D’Addario guitar string deals below.

More D’Addario guitar string deals:

Even guitar players need a nice little MIDI controller to add special touches and flourishes to their recordings, and we are still tracking a rare deal on AKAI’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard. And for the living room, score this Korg Rosewood 88-Key Grand Digital Piano while it’s up to $350 off the going rate.

With the Spatial Audio and Lossless steaming now coming to Apple Music, here’s everything you need to know about how to get your music video on Apple Music and how indie artists can take advantage of the new 3D and hi-fi steaming deliverables.

More on D’Addario guitar strings:

Bestselling set – pursue your passion with D ‘Addario bestselling electric Guitar set, XL nickel wound electric Guitar strings. Xl’s deliver long lasting, distinctive bright tone and excellent intonation and the corrosion resistant packaging of the 3-pack keeps your extra string sets fresh

For the ultimate performance – D ‘Addario nickel wound strings are precisely wound with nickel-plated steel onto a hexagonally shaped, high carbon steel core for strings with bright tone, perfect intonation, stellar magnetic output, long life and reduced premature fret wear

