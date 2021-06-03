Bring Playmobil’s vintage Volkswagen T1 Bus to your collection at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Playmobil Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus for $39.97 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is still one of the first discounts so far, and matches the all-time low. This miniature Volkswagen T1 Bus from Playmobil delivers all of the iconic vehicle’s signature stylings from the slick red and white paint job to signature design. All of the little details like a VW emblem on the hood and furnished interior will ensure it looks great up on display, or deliver some fun amongst the rest of your Playmobil setup. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re more of a Beetle fan, ditch the old school T1 bus vibes found above in favor of yet another Playmobil version of an iconic Volkswagen vehicle. With the same $40 price tag, picking up this VW Beetle will bring much of the same attention to detail and retro stylings to your collection, but in another instantly-recognizable package.

Playmobil Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus features:

Plan for your next road trip with the Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus. The iconic red and white-colored van is equipped with a mini-kitchen, fold-down seating that converts into a sleeping area, and plenty of storage space. Remove the roof to access the camper’s interior, seating figures at the table or behind the wheel. Open the two side doors to reveal shelves for your non-perishable foods and a fold-down vanity with mirror.

