Over the past few months we’ve been reporting on what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars 2021 lineup for the summer, and today we’re finally getting a first look at many off the upcoming creations. With five upcoming builds inspired by the Mandalorian, the Clone Wars, and more, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer lineup.

First look at LEGO Star Wars summer 2021 sets

So far the LEGO Group has only shown off two of the creations from the Star Wars summer collection, with the Bad Batch Shuttle recently being joined by the Darth Vader Meditation Chamber. But that changes today, as we’re getting a first look at five all-new creations from a galaxy far, far away inspired by the Mandalorian. Today’s unveils arrive courtesy of the LEGO Group’s Japanese brand catalog, which has since been taken down.

As we first reported on back at the beginning of the year, this summer would see the debut of a handful of creations centered around the Disney+ series, and now we finally know what to expect from them. Headlining is the largest kit of the lineup, Moff Gideon’s Light Cruiser. As the largest creation form the LEGO Star Wars summer wave, this one includes a handful of minifigures including Mando himself, Grogu, and Cara Dune. There are also three all-new characters making their brick-built debut, as Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon, and a Dark Trooper are included.

We’re also getting the first images of several other LEGO summer Star Wars kits today, most of which are centered around the Mandalorian. As of now, the LEGO Group has yet to officially confirm the pricing or part counts we originally reported on, but given our track record so far, it seems likely that the following will be correct come the official launch on September 1.

Mandalorian Starfighter: $60 Includes Gar Saxon, Bo-Katan Kryze, and a Mandalorian Loyalist

Slave 1: $50 | 592 pieces Includes Boba Fett and Din Djarin

| 592 pieces Advent Calendar: $40 | 335 pieces Includes Din Djarin, Grogu, Stormtrooper, Scout Trooper, Tusken Raider, and IG-11

| 335 pieces Imperial Troop Transport: $40 | 478 pieces Includes Greef Karga, Mortar Stormtrooper, and 2 Stormtroopers

| 478 pieces Duel on Mandalore: $20 | 147 pieces Includes Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul

| 147 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s quite exciting to see just about all of the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup unveiled today, and I’m sure many other builders like myself are eagerly awaiting the launch later this summer. While the builds themselves are quite notable, the selection of included minifigures are also quite impressive across the lineup. Now all that awaits is a few of the other smaller creations as well as our first look at the upcoming UCS AT-AT.

