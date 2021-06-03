You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

With Apple’s own MagSafe wallet being a bit of a sore subject among iPhone 12 owners, third-party brands have stepped up to deliver better value in the space for touting around cash and cards with your handset. One of the more premium options as of late comes from the folks over at Twelve South, which just recently unveiled its new Book Book Leather MagSafe Wallet case. Now we’re seeing if its higher-end $70 price tag is worth paying up for in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Hands-on with Twelve South Book Book MagSafe Wallet Case

As the latest addition to its lineup of premium Apple accessories, the newest Twelve South Book Book case arrives to wrap your iPhone 12 series device in a leather finish. While there’s still the same signature design that we’ve seen seeing from the lineup as of late, there’s the new addition of MagSafe compatibility that’s a first for the collection.

The new Twelve South MagSafe Wallet delivers a 2-in-1 design that pairs a more lightweight case with a detachable leather cover. You’ll find room for three bank cards on top of an ID slot and pouch to store some cash in the wallet shell, which will magnetically snap onto the back of the rugged leather iPhone 12 case. A folio design not only protects your screen with a microfiber lining, but can also double as a stand for propping up your device.

But with its $70 price tag, is the Twelve South MagSafe Wallet case actually worth the more premium price tag compared to some of the more affordable covers on the market? Let’s find out.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Premium leather, all-in-one iPhone case, wallet, and viewing stand

Fully removable MagSafe compatible iPhone shell

Built-in protective pocket for Apple Card or ID

Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed

Holds bank cards and cash or receipts

9to5Toys’ Take

Right off the bat, Twelve South’s latest MagSafe Wallet case lives up to its Book Book naming with a unique leather-bound aesthetic. Some may be turned off by the stylized form factor compared to the plethora of more basic alternatives on the market, but odds are if you made it this far, there’s at least some interest in the added flair.





With that out of the way, let’s actually check out the recent release. Over the past week I’ve been trying out the new case for the iPhone 12 Pro, and my first impression was just how good the Twelve South Leather Wallet case feels in hand. Whenever the brand comes up here at 9to5Toys, some combination of the adjectives premium or stylish are thrown around, and those are the first things that come to mind this time, too.

The build quality is solid, and the leather used here by Twelve South has a soft touch to it that makes up for its bulkier form factor when in the wallet folio. As for the interior case, the bumper is certainly on the more rugged side, which pairs with a leather backing to up the style a bit.

Most of that is par for the course with the brand’s lineup of Book Book Wallet cases, but this time around Twelve South is adding in the new inclusion of MagSafe support. This is where the new release certainly shines in my opinion, as support for Apple’s new standard pairs perfectly with the 2-in-1 form factor. While the actual magnetic hold isn’t quite as strong as some of the thinner cases on the market, the built-in magnets have proved more than sufficient for reliably keeping the phone and case in place on changing stands or pads.

I’ve come to love the fact that when it’s time to actually head out the door, I can just snap on the magnetic leather wallet shell, but at home I don’t have to use the typical bulk that comes with folio designs. Twelve South effectively offers the best of both worlds here, with the ability to dock my iPhone 12 Pro on a MagSafe dock, just adding even more convenience into the mix.

All that’s to say that Twelve South provides quite a bit of value alongside its usual premium stylings. The 2-in-1 design and MagSafe integration definitely make this one of the more compelling leather wallet folios on the market, which more than justifies the $70 price tag in my eyes. Of course, there are some more affordable options out there, but none are going to be quite as versatile and stylish as the new Book Book Leather Wallet case from Twelve South.

